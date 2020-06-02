Photos of protest in Boston: 12 images of Tuesday's peaceful protests in the city

Protesters staged a "death,quot; in memory of Floyd, Taylor, and Arbery on Blue Hill Avenue and Franklin Park Drive on June 2, 2020. —Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe

Protesters participated in the "death,quot; for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck. —Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

Protesters walk from the "die in,quot; on Blue Hill Avenue to the rally in Franklin Park. —Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

Thousands of people formed a crowd in Franklin Park demanding justice for Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and protesting against police brutality. —Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

The rally was organized by Black Lives Matter Boston and Violence in Boston Inc. —Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

The protesters encounter a car escorted by the police, forcing the vehicle to back off. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

After the Franklin Park rally ended, a large group of people walked to the Forest Hills MBTA station. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Protesters near the Forest Hills MBTA station. —Jessica RInaldi / Globe Staff

Police officers knelt next to protesters at the Forest Hills MBTA station. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Khloe Mitchell protests near the Forest Hills station. —Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

Later Tuesday, the Massachusetts State House hosted peaceful protesters. —Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

