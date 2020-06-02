Philippines rejects threat to end military pact with United States

Duterte had lashed out at the United States, saying he had always brought out the best in the pact, and complained that the American troops had taken their modern weapons with them after the military exercises.

He called the Americans "rude,quot; and He cursed agents from the Central Intelligence Agency who he said could have been harassing his phone.

Duterte had also dismissed the deterrent effect of the US forces against China, thus the Philippines has overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea. "They do not mean harm," he said of China and its military, as long as "we do not also do something that is harmful to them."

Under the Visiting Forces Agreement, Philippine forces have received training from their US counterparts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking. Hundreds of Joint exercises are carried out annually.

José Antonio Custodio, a military historian at the Institute for Policy, Strategy and Development Studies, a group of Filipino experts, said that many of Mr. Duterte's allies were not enthusiastic about ending the treaty, and potentially a military alliance dating back to 1951.

Custodio said Manila needed the alliance more than the United States, adding that the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic would "crush,quot; the Philippines' ability to maintain and modernize its armed forces.