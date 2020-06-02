Philippines rejects threat to end military pact with United States

MANILA – In a change, the Filipino The government said Tuesday that it was suspending plans to end a long-standing military pact with the United States that President Rodrigo Duterte had criticized as unfair to his country in an attack of furious rhetoric.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin made the announcement. on Twitter, saying he had informed Washington of the decision in a diplomatic note. The decision was made "in light of political and other developments in the region," Locsin said in the diplomatic note, without elaborating.
"Repeal of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended by order of the President," Locsin said in his Twitter post, referring to Mr. Duterte. "The note is self-explanatory and requires no comment from me."
In February, Mr. Duterte had ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, endangering a security blanket for the Philippines, which has been it faces increasingly hostile actions by China in the South China Sea. Under the terms of the agreement, Washington and Manila had 180 days after the issuance of a termination notice, until August, in this case, to try to salvage the agreement.
The compact allowed large-scale joint exercises that It allowed the United States Army to operate in the Philippines, decades after the Americans were evicted from naval bases north of Manila due to lease disagreements.
"The United States welcomes the decision of the Philippine government," the United States Embassy in Manila said in a statement Tuesday. "Our long alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continuing to cooperate closely in security and defense with the Philippines."
Mr. Duterte's decision to end the military alliance came after Washington He refused to grant Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the first architect of Mr. Duterte's violent drug war, a visa.
The notice to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement came as Mr. Duterte was warming up to China while distancing himself from the United States, the former colonial ruler of the Philippines, and alarmed those in his administration who viewed the alliance as a cornerstone of Philippine security and safety. a counterweight to China's growing naval power in the South China Sea.
Duterte had lashed out at the United States, saying he had always brought out the best in the pact, and complained that the American troops had taken their modern weapons with them after the military exercises.
He called the Americans "rude,quot; and He cursed agents from the Central Intelligence Agency who he said could have been harassing his phone.
Duterte had also dismissed the deterrent effect of the US forces against China, thus the Philippines has overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea. "They do not mean harm," he said of China and its military, as long as "we do not also do something that is harmful to them."
Under the Visiting Forces Agreement, Philippine forces have received training from their US counterparts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking. Hundreds of Joint exercises are carried out annually.
José Antonio Custodio, a military historian at the Institute for Policy, Strategy and Development Studies, a group of Filipino experts, said that many of Mr. Duterte's allies were not enthusiastic about ending the treaty, and potentially a military alliance dating back to 1951.
Custodio said Manila needed the alliance more than the United States, adding that the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic would "crush,quot; the Philippines' ability to maintain and modernize its armed forces.