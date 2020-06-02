Perrigo donates 160,000 toothbrushes to Western Michigan nonprofits – Up News Info Detroit

$ 150,000

The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends that toothbrushes and accompanying devices be changed at least every 90 days, and especially after illness. Unfortunately, not all households in West michigan You have the ability to replace your oral care equipment as often as recommended.

"Our research has shown that consumers are looking for comfort to control what they can during this uncertain time," he said. Greg McCormick, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and Technology at Perrigo Oral Care. “Consumers are doing everything possible to ensure the health and well-being of their loved ones. We want to mitigate any barriers that our community has to access clean and fresh oral care products, while supporting organizations that work with local families in need. ”

The donation aligns with Perrigo's global mission: "To make life better by offering quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust everywhere they sell." Since each nonprofit organization distributes free toothbrushes through its various programming, Perrigo hopes that toothbrushes will promote individual oral health during COVID-19.

“StoreHouse of Community Resources supports local nonprofits by distributing new and durable goods. Toothbrush donations, like this one, allow those charities to focus their limited resources on promoting the stability and independence of communities at risk, "he said. Jessica Johns, Co-Founder and CEO of The StoreHouse of Community Resources.

For optimal health, it is recommended to replace the brush head at the beginning of an illness and at the end. This will decrease the likelihood of reinfection and spread throughout the home.

"At Camp Fire West Michigan 4C, we work with child care providers and families across the region," he said. Chana Edmond-Verley, CEO of Camp Fire West Michigan 4C. “This kind gift does not only provide families who work hard to make ends meet more peaceful, but also opens the door to conversations to educate and strengthen oral care, something we all know is essential for health and health. general well-being of family members. . "

Perrigo also recommends having additional brush heads available in the home for last-minute replacements.

"Because of partnerships like Perrigo, Kids & # 39; Food Basket can help thousands of children and their families during this COVID-19 crisis. Your support fuels hope for the future, and now it is needed more than ever," he said. Bridget Clark Whitney, President and founding CEO of Kids & # 39; Food Basket. “When things seem worse, we have an opportunity to be the best we can be. Having healthy food is a right, not a privilege for all children. We have believed this all along, and in this pandemic moment, we are feeling it deeply. "

