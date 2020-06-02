Peaceful student-led protest outside the Minnesota State Capitol brought thousands – Up News Info

High school seniors from different schools staged a sit-in of epic proportions. It all started with an Instagram and Facebook post, where organizers called it a "Sit down to breathe,quot; protest.
Organizers were expecting a couple hundred people, but before they knew it, 12,000 people were interested in the event.
What started as an idea of HS seniors on Instagram now is that thousands of teens are here to honor #GeorgeFloyd. #wcco Teenagers came from all over the subway and from all over the state. pic.twitter.com/u4xmf3yaNA
– Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 2, 2020
Loulou Lambert and her friend Dejaun Simmons attend De La Salle High School: They made free concessions at the event, providing snacks and water to attendees.
“This really hurts my heart. I sit at night with my family and cry because this is wrong in so many ways, "said Simmons.
Young people are trying to deal with a reality that even adults cannot begin to understand.
"We are sick and tired of injustice and we want to see a change and we are ready for that," said one protester.
This viral event shows the power of our youth and their powerful voices behind them.
