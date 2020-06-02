Peaceful student-led protest outside the Minnesota State Capitol brought thousands – Up News Info

A peaceful student-led protest that hoped to bring hundreds ended up bringing thousands to the state Capitol courtyard Tuesday afternoon.

High school seniors from different schools staged a sit-in of epic proportions. It all started with an Instagram and Facebook post, where organizers called it a "Sit down to breathe,quot; protest.

Organizers were expecting a couple hundred people, but before they knew it, 12,000 people were interested in the event.

What started as an idea of ​​HS seniors on Instagram now is that thousands of teens are here to honor #GeorgeFloyd. #wcco Teenagers came from all over the subway and from all over the state. pic.twitter.com/u4xmf3yaNA – Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 2, 2020

Loulou Lambert and her friend Dejaun Simmons attend De La Salle High School: They made free concessions at the event, providing snacks and water to attendees.

“This really hurts my heart. I sit at night with my family and cry because this is wrong in so many ways, "said Simmons.

Young people are trying to deal with a reality that even adults cannot begin to understand.

"We are sick and tired of injustice and we want to see a change and we are ready for that," said one protester.

This viral event shows the power of our youth and their powerful voices behind them.

