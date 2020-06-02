Patch notes & # 39; Valorant & # 39; 1.0: New agent, map and game mode added for game launch

Happy opening day of "Valorant,quot;.

With the beta released a long time ago, "Valorant,quot; is officially live, and it's free, for PC users everywhere, and in typical 2020 fashion, we have our first patch before the game was released.

As expected and promised, Riot Games imposed some nerfs and perks on its current playable characters, while adding Reyna, a Mexican agent, to the already 10 playable agents in the game. Riot has also added Ascent, a new map that invites more open combat instead of flanks.

So without further ado, your first official Riot Games patch and its new game "Valorant,quot;:

Patch notes & # 39; Valorant & # 39; 1.0

Agent updates

Wise:

Healing Orb cooldown increased from 45 to 45 seconds.

Barrier Orb health decreased from 1000 to 800

Barrier Orb duration decreased to 30 from 40

Barrier Orb now appears on the companion minimap

Raze

Damage radius of blast pack decreased from 2 meters to 1 meter

Jett

Cloud blast duration reduced from 7 seconds to 4 seconds.

Tailwind Ability Unleashed from Cypher's Traps

Phoenix

Glow duration increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds

Blaze damage increased from 15 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.033 seconds

Flame Healing increased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.16 seconds

Healing of warm hands decreased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.08 seconds

Curveball's maximum flash duration increased from 0.8 seconds to 1.1 second

The Run it Back skill automatically reloads all weapons upon respawning.

Omen

Paranoia is now equipped instead of quick launch; improved short-range shock detection

Dark Cover now allows Omen to see through walls in a "phasic,quot; world, and can smoke accordingly

Updated Dark Cover controls to allow adjustable range on smoke bomb launches

The covered passage now shows where Omen can teleport

From the shadow can now be canceled in the teleportation medium, but loses endpoints if canceled

Map updates

Ascent

Riot presents a map based on Italy with an open central zone inviting skirmishes.

NEW MAP! Ascent: UNIQUE feature: DOORS that can toggle between open and close. These doors can fire and break, indicated by the light passing from Green -> Red #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/1wgGh1M6bt – Titrant leaks (@ValorLeaks) June 1, 2020

Division

Expanded mid-rail choke point, added in boxes and boxes while opening for better line of sight.

New game mode: Spike Rush

Riot Games was added in the Spike Rush game mode, which simplifies the normal game mode; each player generates with a spike and the same weapon.

Here's a full round of the new Spike Rush game mode at #VALORANT. – All attacking players appear with a Spike

– They all have the same weapon in each round

– Orbs are scattered across the map with unique perks.

– Victory from first to four rounds pic.twitter.com/ywoHh4bJz5 – Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) June 2, 2020

Competitive mode

Not available at launch, as Riot Games continues to improve the user experience and prepare it for esports competition.

Diverse