Patch notes & # 39; Valorant & # 39; 1.0: New agent, map and game mode added for game launch

Happy opening day of "Valorant,quot;.
With the beta released a long time ago, "Valorant,quot; is officially live, and it's free, for PC users everywhere, and in typical 2020 fashion, we have our first patch before the game was released.
As expected and promised, Riot Games imposed some nerfs and perks on its current playable characters, while adding Reyna, a Mexican agent, to the already 10 playable agents in the game. Riot has also added Ascent, a new map that invites more open combat instead of flanks.
So without further ado, your first official Riot Games patch and its new game "Valorant,quot;:
Patch notes & # 39; Valorant & # 39; 1.0
Agent updates
Wise:
- Healing Orb cooldown increased from 45 to 45 seconds.
- Barrier Orb health decreased from 1000 to 800
- Barrier Orb duration decreased to 30 from 40
- Barrier Orb now appears on the companion minimap
Raze
- Damage radius of blast pack decreased from 2 meters to 1 meter
Jett
- Cloud blast duration reduced from 7 seconds to 4 seconds.
- Tailwind Ability Unleashed from Cypher's Traps
Phoenix
- Glow duration increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds
- Blaze damage increased from 15 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.033 seconds
- Flame Healing increased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.16 seconds
- Healing of warm hands decreased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.08 seconds
- Curveball's maximum flash duration increased from 0.8 seconds to 1.1 second
- The Run it Back skill automatically reloads all weapons upon respawning.
Omen
- Paranoia is now equipped instead of quick launch; improved short-range shock detection
- Dark Cover now allows Omen to see through walls in a "phasic,quot; world, and can smoke accordingly
- Updated Dark Cover controls to allow adjustable range on smoke bomb launches
- The covered passage now shows where Omen can teleport
- From the shadow can now be canceled in the teleportation medium, but loses endpoints if canceled
Map updates
Ascent
Riot presents a map based on Italy with an open central zone inviting skirmishes.
Division
Expanded mid-rail choke point, added in boxes and boxes while opening for better line of sight.
New game mode: Spike Rush
Riot Games was added in the Spike Rush game mode, which simplifies the normal game mode; each player generates with a spike and the same weapon.
Competitive mode
Not available at launch, as Riot Games continues to improve the user experience and prepare it for esports competition.
Diverse
- Fixed framerate drops during combat
- Dying a non-enemy will not award endpoints
- Chat restrictions for repeat offenders added
- Various EU bugs and fixes