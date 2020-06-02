Pat Robertson attacks Donald Trump's stance on sending troops against protesters – Up News Info

In what has to be among the strangest recent moments in The 700 club, Host Pat Robertson today called on President Donald Trump's vote to use the military to quell protests across the country. Check out the clip below.

"It issued a notice," said Robertson about Trump's air, a man the non-Argentine host has supported for years. "He said: 'I am ready to send military troops if the nation's governors do not act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.' In fact, he spoke of them as' idiots & # 39; just don't do that, mr president.

President Trump holds a Bible outside the Church of St. John in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Robertson, who ran for president in 1988, was reacting to Trump's announcement on Monday in which POTUS said: "I am mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riot and looting, end the destruction and arson and protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their Second Amendment rights. "

While making those comments, the gathering crowd and viewers could hear the sound of explosions in the distance, authorities used tear gas and sudden explosions to evacuate nearby Lafayette Square, where Park police were cleaning up protesters. After making their comments, the President and his cabinet members and staff crossed the park to the historic Church of San Juan. Once there, Trump held up a Bible while standing in front of reporters and photographers and said, "It's a great country, that's what I think."