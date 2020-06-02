A mediocre show about intercourse in New York City once raised the theory that everyone gets two great loves in life. by Attorney General William Barr, those loves are hurt people and President Donald Trump. And those two passions were combined on Monday, when Barr personally ordered police to fire tear gas and fire at peaceful protesters with rubber bullets to make way for Trump to take a image with an old book that you have never read.
According to a Justice Department official, Barr "personally ordered law enforcement officials to extend the perimeter around Washington D.C. Lafayette Square to push protesters back just before President Trump spoke on Monday, "which sounds like what someone hardened by the death penalty would do for a friend:or a stranger evenas long as someone (or a lot of people) gets hurt. (Washington Post)
Unlike most other politicians, brands, and celebrities, Bernie Sanders he's not messing around with vague messages about support during these tough times, making Word is spread around protests against police violence across the country. Instead, he is throwing money at the problem, a place where money desperately needs to be thrown.
Today, the Sanders campaign announced that it has used its fundraising arm to raise $ 1.5 million for a variety of causes related to the protests. Your movement, almost all others. (Twitter)
- Protests can make it harder to get to the polls, but they also make it more urgent than ever. (Politician)
- People who probably don't live in cities think that we should militarize cities. Related: Opinions from people who don't know what they're talking about are generally not needed. (Twitter)
- Also related: The President, having no idea what he is talking about, calls out nonsense to the governors who are unlikely to follow his meandering and hysterical edicts. (Twitter)
- Assistant Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Justin Muzinich, has used the bailouts as an opportunity to unite with his father, founder of the asset management firm Muzinich & Co., who specializes in making money from deeply indebted businesses. That will be a sweet thing for Grandma Muzinich to include as a bullet point in the family vacation newsletter. (ProPublica)
- Could anyone do Matt Gaetz stop looking Hunters or at least explain what fascism is? (Politician)
- Facebook employees realize that Mark Zuckerburg It sucks and their Trump policies are bad for the United States, but many of them still like to make big bucks by radicalizing your least favorite cousins. (AP)
- Viacom networks held a kind of vigil for George Floyd. (NBC)
- There are some not bad feelings buried under all that passive voice George W. Bush he used to avoid writing the words "police" and "murder". (Twitter)