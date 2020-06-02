Image: Getty

A mediocre show about intercourse in New York City once raised the theory that everyone gets two great loves in life. by Attorney General William Barr, those loves are hurt people and President Donald Trump. And those two passions were combined on Monday, when Barr personally ordered police to fire tear gas and fire at peaceful protesters with rubber bullets to make way for Trump to take a image with an old book that you have never read.

According to a Justice Department official, Barr "personally ordered law enforcement officials to extend the perimeter around Washington D.C. Lafayette Square to push protesters back just before President Trump spoke on Monday, "which sounds like what someone hardened by the death penalty would do for a friend:or a stranger evenas long as someone (or a lot of people) gets hurt. (Washington Post)

Unlike most other politicians, brands, and celebrities, Bernie Sanders he's not messing around with vague messages about support during these tough times, making Word is spread around protests against police violence across the country. Instead, he is throwing money at the problem, a place where money desperately needs to be thrown.

Today, the Sanders campaign announced that it has used its fundraising arm to raise $ 1.5 million for a variety of causes related to the protests. Your movement, almost all others. (Twitter)