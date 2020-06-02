Orange County reports 162 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County officials reported an additional 162 coronavirus cases and one additional death over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 6,261 cases and 147 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized remained at 230, with the number of patients in intensive care at 92.

As of Monday, 122,239 people had been evaluated and 2,548 had recovered.

Of all the cities in Orange County, Santa Ana has the most cases with 1,214, followed by Anaheim with 1,063 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are linked to skilled nursing facilities.

Last week, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said his staff is considering a plan to again allow passive uses on beaches that would include sunbathing "because it's impossible to enforce anyway."

According to Kim, the state plans to open parking lots on the county's beaches and the county will follow the beaches in its jurisdiction.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)