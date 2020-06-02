online shopping: about 44% of urban Indians are more likely to shop online after elevators closed: Survey – Latest news

Despite indications that the national blockade to curb COVID-19 has led most urban Indians to view online shopping as the norm, a survey revealed that this change is restricted to only specific categories, including devices, beauty and personal care, among others. Nearly half (44%) of urban Indians said they are more likely to shop online after the close of business closes, while 21% said they are less likely than before to shop at physical stores, according to a survey by a global market research and data company YouGov.

"The current COVID crisis and subsequent blockades have helped to accelerate the momentum for e-commerce. Some categories will see a more significant and permanent shift towards online sales channels, while for other consumers they will revert to traditional purchasing behaviors. "YouGov India General Manager Deepa Bhatia said.

The survey was conducted online by YouGov Omnibus among 1,011 adults surveyed in India between May 23-27.

It revealed that among different regions, East and West Indians (51 percent and 50 percent, respectively) are more likely to say they will shop online in the future compared to residents of the north and south of the country (41 percent and 40 percent, respectively).



Similarly, the inclination to move online to shop appears to be stronger among Tier I cities (51 percent) than among Tier II and III residents (41 percent each).

Although a large proportion of respondents have indicated that they migrate online, the survey found that the change is significant in certain categories and does not extend to all.

Gadgets (68 percent), beauty and personal care (58 percent), clothing and accessories (56 percent) and appliances and kitchens (51 percent) are the main categories where the majority of respondents have indicated their probability of buying online, once the Covid-19 crisis is resolved, he added.

However, for most other categories, including automobiles (83 percent), salons and spa services (78 percent), alcohol (74 percent), hardware (71 percent), and garden and fertilizer consumers (64 percent) They likely prefer to shop offline at physical stores, he said.

In particular, buying some of the key categories like groceries and food and dining, which picked up a big boost online amid the blockade, is likely to return to the offline medium once things are back to normal, he added.