One Zoom to rule them all: the cast of The Lord of the Rings meets to share memories

For the first time in a long time, every actor who played a member of The Lord of the ringsThe community gathered (along with other former cast members) to discuss their memories of filming the highly popular 2000s movies, doing line readings and pranks. The 50-minute meeting was posted yesterday on YouTube.

It is part of a series presented by actor Josh Gad, each episode of which is a meeting through the Zoom meeting to raise money for a charity that is working on some aspect of COVID-19 relief. As of this writing, this particular video has raised just over $ 83,000 for No Kid Hungry.

Much of Zoom's chat is organized and heavily edited, but there are some good times and interesting ideas for fans of the movie trilogy.

Some of them recap things that dedicated fans already knew, for example, that Viggo Mortensen joined the cast as Aragorn after production had already started. (A younger Irish actor named Stuart Townsend was originally cast, but "it didn't work," according to director Peter Jackson.) But even those who watched all the behind-the-scenes videos on DVD releases and the like. you will probably learn one or two new things.

As the cast members joined one by one via Zoom's dial-up, Gad asked questions about the cast, behind-the-scenes stories, the writing process and adaptation of Tolkien, and more. Starting at around 25 minutes, the conversation is mostly focused on the cast members reading famous scenes from the movies together.

A little later, composer Howard Shore joins in to briefly discuss his work on the movies, and New Zealand film director Taika Waititi calls to ask. Lord of the Rings trivia questions. The call ended with Gad asking each cast member what Lord of the Rings means to them and with Pippin actor Billy Boyd singing his character's song The return of the King.

The video is clearly intended as an opportunity to indulge in some positivity in tough times, and worth watching for hardcore franchise fans. As it is very long, here are some timestamps for the highlights that we appreciate:

6:20: Ian McKellan enters with an exciting performance

9:10: What it was like to adapt Tolkien as a writer

10:40: How Viggo Mortensen was kicked out in the middle of a crisis with the studio

2:40 pm: Andy Serkis shares stories about playing Gollum / Smeagol

19:50: Sean Astin talks about playing Golden eye with Sean Bean who is in the movie Golden eye

12:20 pm: Karl Urban discusses his first day on the set of Helm’s Deep

25:00: The cast begins to recite scenes from the film; Sir Ian McKellan talks about his first and last scene filmed on set

25:47: Several cast members donned props that they kept from filming over the years

31:10: The cast talks about how difficult it was to learn Elvish

32:48: Everything related to Boromir's Mordor meme

37:40: Howard Shore and Peter Jackson discuss Shore's job in scoring movies

39:50: Taika Waititi asks questions

42:55: The cast shares what The Lord of the rings means for each of them

46:20: Billy Boyd sings Pippin's song from The return of the King

