Olivia Jade says she wants to use her white privilege for good in "dull tone,quot; Tweet about racism

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli faces a backlash after she posted about racism and white privilege on Instagram. Within days of her parents pleading guilty in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal to paying $ 500,000 in bribes for Olivia and her sister to enter USC as bogus recruits for the crew, Giannulli's comment about the Protests over the death of George Floyd were heard as "dull tone,quot; and "clueless,quot;.

"I need to understand that just 'not being racist' is not enough," YouTuber wrote in her Instagram story. "If you hear people say disrespectful things. CORRECT THEM. Don't sit there and let this continue to happen. "

Olivia Jade says "if you see something that doesn't look good … do something!" Hm. You should have followed your own advice during your photo sessions on rowing machines. Can we already ban it on the Internet? #oliviajade – stormyweatherdc (@stormyweatherdc) June 1, 2020

The 20-year-old explained that, as a person who was born in the privilege based on the color of her skin and her financial situation, she was not always aware that these problems "were still so present,quot;. Giannulli says that makes her feel horrible, but it also feeds her.

"It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and anyone else who faces discrimination," Olivia wrote. "I am not a racist and never have been, but I need to talk about this because not being racist is not enough." I am outraged. It makes me feel sick. It makes me cry. YOU MUST NOT HAVE A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to stand up and stand up and talk and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS. "

Immediately, Giannulli's post faced criticism because many people see it as the white privilege textbook definition. A skeptic wrote that the college admission scandal contributes to the sense of outrage that many people feel when they go outside and violently protest systematic law, privilege, and discrimination.

However, at the same time, “sweet Lil Olivia Jade drops makeup tutorials like nothing happened. Silly, clueless and deaf, ”the skeptic tweeted.

Well said #oliviajade @oliviajadee And I'm in your corner. People can be so cruel. Here's a 20-year-old girl trying to do something positive, but she's being harshly criticized for who her parents are. That is another type of discrimination. – Hopley Douglas (@ hapley63) June 2, 2020

Another added that Giannulli needs a reality check, and repeated that the post was deaf. A third noted that her white privilege "got her out of trouble." A critic noted that Giannulli is a white privilege personified and that he voluntarily contributed to his parents' attempts to cheat at school.

"He is not allowed to speak on this matter," wrote the angry Twitter user.

There were a few fans who came to his defense and praised Giannulli for speaking. One said that Giannulli should use his platform and privilege to talk about injustices in the world.

Olivia Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty last week to their involvement in the college admission scandal. Loughlin agreed to a plea agreement and agreed to serve two months in prison, while Giannulli will serve five months. Both will pay fines and serve the community, and the judge in their case is expected to accept the plea agreements and sentence the couple in August.



