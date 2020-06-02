Olivia Jade dragged over white privilege comments after George Floyd's death

Instagram

Taking into account on Instagram, Lori Loughlin's 20-year-old daughter intervenes in the matter, but her statement was received with a harsh reaction from Internet users.

Olivia Jade he was concerned about his statement about white privilege while addressing the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 31, the daughter of Lori Loughlin He intervened in the matter, but his statement was received with a harsh reaction from Internet users.

"As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color and financial situation, I was not always aware that these issues were still so present," wrote the 20-year-old beauty influencer on Instagram Story. "And that makes me feel horrible. But that also feeds me."

He went on to add, "It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and anyone else who faces discrimination. I am not a racist and never have been, but I need to talk about this because I just don't being racist is not enough. "

Jade, whose parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in the college admission scandal, continued: "It makes me feel sick. It makes me cry. THERE WOULD NOT BE SO MUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to stand up and talk and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS. "

However, people weren't impressed with the California native's post. "Her privileged target got her out of trouble," said one detractor. Commenting on her college admission scandal, which saw her parents pay $ 500,000 for Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, to enter the University of Southern California, another reviewer said: "The college admission scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many of those taking to the streets and violently protesting systemic rights, privileges and discrimination, while sweet Lilie Jade drops makeup tutorials as if nothing had happened. Stupid, disoriented and deaf. "

Meanwhile, someone else criticized Jade for not having "self-awareness." The critic continued: "You are embarrassingly deaf and need to legitimately pursue an education."