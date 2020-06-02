Officer shot, seriously injured on the Las Vegas Strip during George Floyd protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An officer is in critical condition after being shot in Las Vegas on Monday night during the George Floyd protests. A second shooting with officers involved also occurred in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was shot near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Sources told Up News Info affiliate KLAS-TV that the officer was in a physical altercation with another suspect when the suspect approached and shot him in the back of the head.

The officer is on life support, reports KLAS-TV. It is unclear if the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, a gunman was shot by police outside the Federal Court in the city center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported Tuesday.

KLAS-TV reports that officers shot a suspect who had shot in court. The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds but his condition was unknown, reports KLAS-TV.

Protesters have been demonstrating across the country for days over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he could not breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee to his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Las Vegas police said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepperballs to disperse crowds Saturday night and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said the suspects were jailed despite a local court policy that calls most people charged with misdemeanors to receive subpoenas instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

