Off Broadway Obie Awards Postponed Due to National Riots – Up News Info

Saying that now is not the time for "celebration or fun," the presenters of the annual Obie Awards for Outstanding on Theater Off and Off Off Broadway have postponed this year's virtual event.

"Our hearts are heavy and our souls are tired. This is a moment of reflection and mourning, of action and activism. This is not a time for celebration or fun, "said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of American Theater Wing, which presents the awards with The Village Voice.

The 65th annual ceremony was slated to premiere on YouTube on Thursday, June 4; a new date will be announced later.

In a previous statement, Hitchens said: "The most recent examples of racial violence and injustice in the United States against the black community culminating in the senseless and unfair murder of George Floyd are devastating and have added to a persistent and truly horrifying narrative. about who the United States is is like a nation. "