NorthPark Center Remains Closed, Other Small Businesses Closed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The NorthPark Center in Dallas decided to remain closed to customers on Tuesday.

The popular mall closed its doors Saturday amid civil unrest following the death of George Floyd last week.

Peaceful protests during the day in downtown Dallas turned aggressive on Friday night. Numerous downtown businesses, including Dallas-based Neiman Marcus' flagship store, were wrecked and looted. Northwest of the luxury store, in the city's cultural district, vandals damaged the Crow Museum of Asian Art and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Other mom-and-pop places in the center, like the Izmir Cafe, had broken windows and doors.

The melee of looters mixed with non-peaceful protesters spread east of the city center towards Deep Ellum. Restaurants that have quietly thrived for years like All Good Cafe, Maracas (formerly Aca and Alla de Monica) and small boutique clothing stores, a shoe store, a skate shop, barber shops and salons were also affected.

Chief Hall said Sunday that her department would not tolerate further vandalism or looting after the city saw it throughout the weekend.

"We are determined … to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of people who violate the curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will no longer tolerate vandalism in our city, ”Hall said.

The dozens of arrests made by Dallas police in downtown Sunday night undoubtedly offer little comfort to small business owners who are still recovering from the coronavirus shutdown.