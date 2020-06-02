No climate justice without dismissing the police

Police officers with riot gear fired rubber bullets at protesters outside the White House June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest for the police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man. Photo: Getty

The United States has erupted in protests over the brutal murder of George Floyd by the police. The protests have been largely peaceful. The police response has not.

Over the past week, widespread police violence has gripped the nation. Police have shot protesters with rubber bullets, fired tear gas and beat them with batons. Using live bullets, the police shot and killed David McAtee, a black chef in Louisville, and left his body on the streets for 12 hours. Armored vehicles and police in tactical armor have taken over the streets in response to protests that specifically target police violence against black communities.

The war zone aspect of police departments is the inevitable end point of a Pentagon program that has been transferred over $ 5 billion in surplus military equipment to local police and more than a decade of Department of Homeland Security funds to help police buy even more. That is why calls for justice from violence have been received with more violence: this is the only "tool" that the police have.

There are many very good reasons to disburse and demilitarize police forces across the country, including the fact that investigation In the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) it shows that it does not provide "detectable benefits in terms of officer safety or reduction of violent crime, on average." But there is another reason that is also linked to the disproportionate suffering of the black and brown communities. The climate crisis is exacerbating existing inequalities, and a militarized police force will only worsen those inequalities. However, there is a better way to move forward, one that prioritizes resilience: removing funds from the force that is excessive vigilance and racial profile Black communities and put that funding together to prepare them for a 21st century of dangerous climate fueled by the climate crisis.

I hate hating to invoke the military in a post about demilitarization, but the Department of Defense does something right about climate change. Often do you mean that as a "threat multiplier": climate change worsens existing crises, especially when people lack access to resources. The Syrian civil war is an example of how climate change can act in this way, helping feed a drought which in turn contributed to putting the region in conflict. There are also everyday examples, such as how wildfires affect those with respiratory problems or how often people are incarcerated left in danger during hurricanes

Even before the Pentagon began shoveling military equipment at police forces in the 1990s, the US police helped enforce a system that has been designed to keep communities of color, particularly black communities, low. The concept of surveillance itself has its roots in violence against blacks. Slave patrols they were some of the first forms of police surveillance in the US. The US, and city police departments have targeted black and poor communities for more than a century. Today These communities tend to have lower levels of income and investment by banks and the government, less access to health and transit services, and higher contamination rates. Much of that is a legacy of segregation, and it makes it much more difficult for people to simply live a normal life. In this context, the violent police act as a threat multiplier.

The PNAS document found that black neighborhoods were more likely to have SWAT teams deployed than whites. A Study 2018 He found a strong correlation between segregation and the ratio of police shootings of unarmed black victims to white victims. Those metrics don't even capture the day-to-day trauma and violence of racist policies, such as the arrest and search and surveillance of broken windows and the systematic brutality with which these policies are enforced.

Militarization has only done police violence worst. There is a long history of police terrorizing people of color and peaceful protesters. Now, however, dogs and fire hoses have been replaced by much more expensive, high-tech weapons. The vast majority of the more than $ 5 billion in military equipment shipped to police forces across the country under what is known as the 1033 program has happened since 2010. As of 2016, the Department of Homeland Security has given the police forces $ 39 billion to buy theirs. military loot, a total that the New York Notes it is higher than the entire defense budget of Germany. Meanwhile, municipal government spending on police also exceeds other municipal expenses to help communities where basic needs like access to clean Water are not being met

Instead of investing all of those billions of dollars in downscaling training, the police forces have become miniature armies. Apparently, federal programs that provide military-grade equipment to police districts are there to help with counter-terrorism and anti-drug operations. In practice, some of the largest hardware deployments at the military level happen to quell peaceful protests like those of Ferguson in the wake of the 2014 Michael Brown police murder and now in Minneapolis and other cities across the country.

Militarization doesn't just extend to the team. It extends to how the police are trained to think, with a focus on a "Warrior mentality". In essence, force is an inevitable conclusion because interactions with citizens are perceived as a battle.

This constellation of factors poses great risk in the face of a changing climate. Whether it's a hurricane, forest fire, flood, or any other type of climate disaster, the police are the first to respond. That accumulates a threat multiplier on top of a threat multiplier in black and brown communities. We have seen the dangerous and deadly results after Hurricane Katrina, which caused widespread destruction in black communities where many residents were unable to evacuate. New Orleans Police Officers killed three black men in broad daylight and I tried to cover it up. And we've seen what it looks like when protesters attempt to take over the fossil fuel system that drives the crisis. Peaceful indigenous-led protests at Standing Rock trying to stop the Dakota Access pipeline they encountered militarized violence, including violence perpetrated by the department of the same sheriff That now violently haunts protesters in Minneapolis, under the guise of defending private property that is destroying the climate.

In the coming years, we will most likely see more protests fighting to stop the fossil fuel infrastructure that is driving the climate crisis. Historic carbon emissions have already been locked in an even more dangerous climate, a climate that will only worsen as infrastructure is built and used. That means that the risk of a violent response from the militarized police will surely increase.

That's why stop Transferring military-grade equipment to the police is a first step in climate adaptation. That is why ending bail and asset seizures that unnecessarily put people in jail is good climate policy. And that's why the increasing number of laws that criminalize protests are bad climate policy and it must be reversed.

At the end of the day, adapting to the risks of climate change means giving people the opportunity to be safe from a storm, fire or other unnatural phenomenon. Disasters Cops with rocket launchers are not, especially for black and brown communities.

Beyond that, paying the police is another key step. A number of groups have been calling for a divestment investment strategy where cities get money from the police and put it into community programs that really improve those places (the groups advance one similar policy for fossil fuels). In the context of climate change, that could include everything from improving access to healthcare, transit, and open streets. Ultimately, how that money is spent is a decision that is best left to the communities themselves.

It is impossible to untangle the various strands of environmental racism and its ties to the police. The history of the red line and forced police segregation has led to a massive hottest neighborhoods and more people with chronic health problems tied to air pollution. Despite that, large parts of the climate movement have so far had He stay quiet on the current wave of protests and the role of the police in climate policy. But without paying the police, let alone more direct ideas of completely abolishing themThere really can never be climate justice.

Windmills can delay balloon heating, and retaining walls can keep at least some neighborhoods dry up when the next storm comes. However, if the same violent police system exists, there will still be more danger to people that climate change will be the most affected.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? watch this resource list through our sister site Lifehacker to find ways to get involved.