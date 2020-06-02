Nicki Minaj demands the 4 police officers accused in the murder of George Floyd

WENN

"When 4 black thugs commit a crime, if 1 person commits a murder, they are ALL charged and CONDICTED," writes the Anaconda artist in her passionate Instagram post.

Nicki Minaj He is one of those infuriated by the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. The Trinidadian rapper went to his Instagram account to share his disappointment after it was revealed that only Derek Chauvin was accused of the murder.

"When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits a murder, they are ALL charged and CONDICTED," he wrote Monday, June 1. "When white THUGS / COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 are responsible‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️"

Referring to Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thoa, the artist of "Anaconda" continued saying in her passionate publication: "Everyone saw an unarmed man die and did nothing‼ ️ Why do they have different rules ?????"

"Let your voice be heard. Get angry. White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We did not invent violence and looting. Will these officers really be condemned? Probably not. Let their voice be heard Call & TEXT to be part of these requests. May Mr. Floyd rest in peace, "he said.

Nicki's post came after George's cause of death was finally made public, as it was revealed that he died of "sustained pressure suffocation" on May 25. In a graphic video circulating online, ex-officer Derek Chauvin could be seen pressing down on George's neck with his knee while other officers stood up and did nothing.

Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. People are not satisfied with that, which leads them to the #RAISETHEDEGREE trend on social media.