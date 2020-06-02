Nickelodeon airs "I can't breathe commercial,quot; on "Support Justice,quot;

Several ViacomCBS television networks, including Nickelodeon, show their support for the Black Lives Movement.

On Monday night, almost nine minutes of breathing sound with the words "I can't breathe,quot; playing on screens across the country.

The video also showed a way for viewers to text Color of Change, an organization that offers online actions and in-person events for people to face racial injustice.

"Nickelodeon will air 8 minutes and 46 seconds in support of justice, equality and human rights," the network shared on Instagram. "We are all part of the #BlackLivesMatter change."

The family channel that is home to shows like The noisy house, Sponge Bob Square Pants and Tyler Perry's Young Dylan He also shared his Declaration of the Rights of Children on social networks.

"You have the right to be seen, heard and respected as a world citizen. You have the right to a peaceful world," the statement began. "You have the right to be treated equally, regardless of the color of your skin. You have the right to be protected from harm, injustice and hatred."