Nick Cannon says his kids are scared of cops amid Black Lives Matter unease

Amid widespread protests in the United States, the host of & # 39; Masked Singer & # 39; She claims that her three children are terrified of police officers because they thought police officers are bad.

Nick cannon "had to go to Minneapolis" to join protests against the death of George Floyd, and shared his "anger and pain" in a new trial.

After the tragic death of African-American man Floyd at the hands of police officers, protests were organized over the weekend to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the country.

Explaining his decision to visit Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd died, Nick wrote in an essay published by Variety: "He needed to be there on 38th Street and Chicago, where George Floyd's life was tragically stolen from him."

"I needed to see the people in that community: how much love they had for their community and its people and how much pain it had caused. We feel the pain run through the world: anger and pain. Those images will never be removed from our minds."

He continued: "We are in the midst of a pandemic and instead of uniting and operating as one humanity, people come in and want to protect the focus on the old mindsets of classism and racism."

"This doesn't have to exist anymore. People are looking for a new normal. I don't want to go back to our previous normal, clearly that was killing us on many levels. What we need is a new normal, a new paradigm."

In urging people to "step up and say this system has been wrong for years," the father of three children demanded a complete reform of the police, suggesting that the term "police officer" be replaced by "peace officer." since people are supposed to feel protected and safe in the presence of police.

"My children are afraid of police officers. In their opinion, they are the bad guys. This is clearly the problem," he continued. "What happened to George Floyd has been going on for years and years … everything we see, we have to hold them accountable, including the so-called good cops who allow this to happen."

"A bad cop is not acting alone. There are several other bad cops that allow that cop to do what he is doing."