NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Rookie WR Ruggs III Hurts His Thigh Helping To Move A Friend

Injuries are common in the NFL, but there's nothing conventional about how rookie Henry Ruggs III got hurt from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ruggs, the 12th pick in this year's NFL Draft, injured his thigh while helping a friend move. The injury is not considered serious and the Raiders are not commenting out of respect for the 21-year-old receiver's medical privacy.

Ruggs' father, Henry Ruggs Jr., said his son is fine but uses crutches to avoid putting weight on the injured leg.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something, move furniture or something, and the trailer just pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Ruggs Jr. told AL.com. "It's pretty good, I'm about to go out and see him in a moment. It was like a small open wound in his leg, a small incision. As if something had caught him in his thigh a little bit."

New #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was involved in an off-field accident helping a friend move out. They tell me "it's okay,quot; and, although it was apparently cut or punctured, the wound is not serious. https://t.co/Inz4dFDxvA – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2020

Ruggs Jr. said his son was still unable to speak to a doctor due to COVID-19, but added that his son "just has to walk on crutches. Don't push him too hard."

The first catcher selected in the April NFL Draft, Ruggs ended his three-year career in Alabama with 98 catches for 1,716 yards. His 24 touchdown receptions are the third-most in the program's history.