New York City brings forward the curfew at 8 p.m. after looting follows peaceful protests – Up News Info

New York City imposed a curfew at 8PM on Tuesday, three hours earlier than Monday, after waves of looting that followed peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square, a family-friendly site for viewers of the Thanksgiving Day parade, as well as several other retail stores were looted Monday as police worked to contain the situation.

Before Monday, the last time New York had a curfew was in 1943, when an African American police officer shot and wounded an African American soldier.

"These protests have power and meaning," Mayor Bill De Blasio wrote on Twitter Monday night. "But as the night progresses, we see groups using them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is to keep people safe, so I will extend the curfew until Tuesday. It will start at 8 p.m. "

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he had coordinated efforts with De Blasio and had planned to double the number of police on the streets to 8,000. The show of force did not appear to help deter looting, at least initially, as it spread throughout Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx, although hundreds of arrests were eventually made.