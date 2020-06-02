New study shows remdesivir works in coronavirus therapy, but may not be enough – BGR

Data from a new trial of coronavirus medications show that a 5-day course of therapy with remdesivir is more effective than standard care and works as well as a 10-day course.

The results only apply to a specific set of patients with COVID-19, that is, people who developed a moderate case, which included pneumonia without reduced oxygen levels.

The new remdesivir Phase 3 SIMPLE study indirectly suggests that the drug will not work in severe cases, and will not affect COVID-19 mortality rates. The results are in line with a previously published trial.

The new coronavirus has no cure yet, but doctors have devised many therapies that have shown promise and are in various stages of testing. One of them is remdesivir, the drug that was endorsed by Dr. Anthony Fauci in late April. We learned at that time that remdesivir can speed recovery, reducing it from 15 days with other types of care to 11 days. Fauci said at the time that the drug did not affect mortality rates and that remdesivir may have to be combined with different drugs to improve COVID-19 therapy.

The study was published a few weeks later, further confirming these findings and making it clear that remdesivir is not the miracle drug COVID-19 we've been waiting for. On Monday, the manufacturer of remdesivir released an additional study that says remdesivir works on COVID-19 therapies. However, the Gilead phase 3 study evaluated the duration of treatment, and its conclusions can only be applied to a certain subset of patients.

The Gilead announcement isn't in the form of a study, which will be released at a later date, but it still has a lot of interesting data. Gilead compared the 5-day and 10-day remdesivir courses plus standard of care versus standard of care by only dividing patients into three groups. The data showed that patients in the 5-day group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvements on day 11 compared to those in the standard care group. The 10-day course showed no statistically significant improvement compared to standard care, but Gilead says the odds of improvement were favorable, trending to significance.

The study included 600 patients with moderate cases of COVID-19, including pneumonia, without reduced oxygen levels. They were randomized 1: 1: 1. "The primary end point was the clinical status as assessed by an ordinal score of 7 points on day 11, ranging from discharge from hospital to increasing levels of oxygen and ventilatory support until death." , reads the ad. "The secondary endpoint of the study was the rate of adverse events in each remdesivir treatment group compared to standard of care."

Gilead says that a higher proportion of patients in the 5-day cohort achieved improvements in clinical status compared to standard care. The company also says that "non-statistically significant increases in clinical worsening or death were observed in the standard care group only compared to the remdesivir groups."

Regarding side effects, the drug was well tolerated and the most adverse effects in more than 5% in both groups included nausea and headache. Four people in the control group died, compared to two in the 10-day cohort. There were no deaths in the 5-day group.

In other words, remdesivir therapy may be helpful, but there is still no evidence that the drug can prevent complications, which is a key goal for COVID-19 treatments. Still, access to remdesivir can speed recovery for some patients. "The results of this study offer additional encouraging data for remdesivir, showing that if we can intervene earlier in the disease process with a 5-day course of treatment, we can significantly improve the clinical results for these patients," Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard and Brigham and Women & # 39; s Hospital Infectious disease doctor Francisco Marty said in a statement.

Furthermore, the study seems to indicate that a 5-day cycle of intravenous remdesivir may work as well as a 10-day treatment cycle. If anything, these results are good news for hospitals looking to ration remdesivir, a drug that's not widely available. A second phase of the study added up to 1,000 additional patients with moderate manifestations, and the results will be available in the coming months.

Gilead noted in a separate statement that a SIMPLE-Severe study of the drug that included patients with COVID-19 requiring non-invasive supplemental oxygen showed that a 5-day remdesivir course led to improvements similar to a 10-day course.

How CNBC notes that the modest coronavirus benefits will fuel increased skepticism regarding remdesivir. Gilead's shares fell 4% after the results were published.

Doctors waiting for patients in the Netherlands. Image source: Robin Utrecht / Shutterstock