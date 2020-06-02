New guidelines proposed for filming during Covid-19

Image: Getty

Hollywood is trying to do movie and television production during the pandemic of a thing with the ferocity of Gretchen Weiners trying normalize the word "search".

Previously drafted plans for small productions emphasized An extremely "minimal" approach to making movies that would only work if you're making an independent movie with very few people, like Blair's Witch Project. But a new 22-page document backed by several major studios and networks, including HBO, Amazon Studios, and Disney Television Studios, outlines a set of safety and health guidelines for filming projects, IndieWire. reports.

The document The Film and Television Producers Alliance includes recommendations on how productions can be safely resumed, with sections dedicated to disinfecting costumes, creating virtual writing rooms, discouraging the use of live audiences, and avoiding physical contact as best as possible. While the document is intended to ensure that reopened sets are more secure, this all sounds almost impossible when it comes to making a movie or show as we know it.

The work of makeup artists and stylists, for example, "may not be possible while maintaining physical distance from others." The document suggests that "the cast and crew in the vicinity should wear a face mask and / or face shield at all times and perform hand hygiene before and after the encounter," but then on the same page it also reads " face masks / covers may not be practical during many of these activities ”these activities include acting, putting on makeup, working with clients, coordinators, etc. Actors are supposed to wear PPE at all times, but the guidelines are not extend to actual filming of scenes. The document also urges people to minimize scenes with close contact between performers, such as amending scripts, and says that "substitutes should wear face covers, even if the artist they represent cannot. "

My question is, why the hell are the substitutes (who substitute the actors on set instead to make sure the camera settings and lighting are correct) even included in this imaginary future of cinematography during covid- 19? I don't see how the extensive staffing that comes with making a movie or TV show with stylists, makeup artists, stand-ins and catering services can continue to come together with suggestions to minimize contact as much as possible. The document also creates a new position on the set of the "COVID-19 Compliance Officer", who with "specialized training and responsibility and authority for safety compliance and compliance COVID-19 will be on the job site to address issues at as they arise. " But anyone worthwhile for that job would surely consider film or television production too high a risk to continue normally, right?

Basically, everything in the guide amounts to "this is the right thing to do, but it may not always be practical," and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers leaves room for future editions as Covid-19 changes. The truth is, any iteration of a plan on how Hollywood productions can resume during the pandemic will have to recognize the risks to artists and crew because the activity is inherently risky as it is.