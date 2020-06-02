New Ebola outbreak breaks out like measles, COVID-19 cholera in DRC

A new Ebola outbreak has been ignited in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is still trying to eradicate an Ebola outbreak from 2018, and is now also fighting a massive outbreak of measles and COVID-19.

The new Ebola outbreak is in the western city of Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur province. The city, located at the junction of the Congo and Ruki rivers, is a major trade and travel hub and home to more than 1 million people.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, officials confirmed an outbreak with six cases so far (three confirmed, three probable). Four of the cases have died and two are being treated. The World Health Organization reported that officials hope to find more cases as responses to the outbreak increase.

The outbreak is the 11th on record in the DRC since Ebola was discovered in the country in 1976.

Authorities believe the new DRC outbreak is unrelated to the tenth ongoing outbreak, which began in August 2018 on the east side of the country, in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri. That outbreak has included 3,463 cases (3,317 confirmed and 146 probable), and 2,280 people have died, making it the second-largest outbreak on record.

The outbreak is now considered in its final stages. Health workers have not identified a new case since April 27, and the last person with a confirmed surviving case was released on May 14. That day began a 42-day countdown, two incubation periods for Ebola, before the outbreak can be officially declared over.

In April, officials were just days away from declaring the outbreak, only to discover a new set of cases.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been battling the world's largest measles outbreaks, with 369,520 cases and 6,779 deaths reported since 2019.

And as of May 31, authorities have reported 3,195 cases and 72 deaths from COVID-19.

The new Ebola outbreak is "happening at a difficult time," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a statement. WHO already has members in Mbandaka to help with the response, but it is also sending an additional support team to help scale up response efforts.

"Given the proximity of this new outbreak to busy transportation routes and vulnerable neighboring countries, we must act quickly," said Dr. Moeti.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the new outbreak “is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat facing people. Although much of our attention is on the pandemic, WHO continues to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies. "