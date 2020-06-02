New Apple News Plus audio stories appear in iOS 13.5.5 beta

The latest beta version of iOS 13.5.5 has revealed a new audio feature for the company's Apple News Plus service that adds podcast-style recordings of long-form articles to the app, it found. 9to5Mac. Apple was reportedly working on the feature earlier this year, but the newly revealed section of the News app marks the first real look at the audio effort.

The beta version adds a new "Audio,quot; tab to the Apple News app where the audio versions of the stories will be collected. The tab is not yet fully functional; At this time, there are no actual recordings being played. But in the version of the application found by 9to5Mac, articles of The Wall Street Journal, Cabling, People, Varietyand New York Magazine it had audio versions, although Apple is almost certainly still working on the license details.

How 9to5Mac He points out in his video, the interface here is extremely similar to Apple's Podcasting app user interface, with a 15-second fast-rewind button and options for faster playback. There is also a quick link that can take listeners from the audio version of the story to the written one, allowing them to follow the original text while listening to the article.

In particular, the original report for Apple's audio ambitions indicates that the company is not only seeking to license existing podcasting content, but is producing its own audio versions with professional actors of the same premium news content that it offers with Apple News Plus. .

Photo: 9to5Mac

Audio stories are only available to subscribers of the Apple News Plus subscription of $ 9.99 per month. Apple's subscription services (including Apple News Plus) are central to the company's long-term plans, and offering a podcast-like premium experience for core features and long-form articles could help attract more customers.

It's unclear when Apple plans to release Audio for Apple News Plus, but the fact that it's in the current beta version of iOS would seem to indicate that the company is closer to a release than not. With WWDC 2020 just around the corner, a more formal announcement may follow soon.