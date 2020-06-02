Netflix Streams eOne's Australian Kids Animation – Up News Info

Netflix has taken global rights to eOne and the Australian children's animation series from POP Family Entertainment. Alien TV.

Originally commissioned by Nine Network, the 26-part CGI series premieres later this month locally and will launch internationally on Netflix later this summer.

Aimed at children from 6 to 11 years old, Alien TV Follow the misadventures of an alien television news team as they learn about life on planet Earth.

Olivier Dumont, President of eOne Family Brands, said: "Alien TV demonstrates our continued commitment to bring audiences to high quality original children's shows on the best platforms. "

The show was performed with the financial support of Create NSW.