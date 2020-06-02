NeNe Leakes Tackles Hoax Rumors Floating Around Him and Gregg Leakes: Fans Are Laughing Out Loud

NeNe Leakes was recently accused of cheating on Gregg Leakes, and finally decided to speak on the matter. But his message made people laugh out loud.

Look at the funny message suggesting that she and Gregg are having side things!

‘The bond is unbreakable! Everything else can be broken but not the link! Really, we've been working on something very special lately. Noooooo, it is not our fool of marriage because the two we put ourselves on the sidelines. We've been working on something we look forward to inviting you to have cocktails, little bites, soft music and an amazing atmosphere on the north side of ATL. Soon! Keep your eyes and ears open for that! PS: Let us cheat in peace and take care of your affairs, please. lifeoftheleakes❤️ #isaidwhatisaid #theunstoppablehustle, "NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said, "Having secondary relationships in a relationship is healthy," and another follower laughed in the comments, "I love your sense of humor." You know someone will take THAT and run with it. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘The leaks are unshakable. For everyone who hates, take your energy to a more useful place. These two don't need anyone but EVERYONE. Bloop! "

Someone else posted this message: "We both stood on the sidelines." What is understood does not need to be explained, "and a follower said," That is happiness there when you can joke like this. I will be waiting for my invitation.

A follower wrote, "I can't wait, I've been looking for you every day and not NeNe," and another comment said, "They need to leave you TF alone so you can leave your life span."

One of the fans of the RHOA star said: "NeNe Leakes I love that photo of you and your husband with such a happy look, keep up the good work."

NeNe recently posted a video that managed to impress many of his fans to tears. You can watch it and see some of the reactions from his fans and followers.



