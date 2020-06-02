Neighbor's remodel gets ugly – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: Two years ago, our next-door neighbor was going to remodel his house in a way that would impact us negatively, so we invited him to talk.

My husband started an argument with him. My husband was inappropriate during this explosion. During all this unfortunate conversation, I was apologizing (a lot) and trying to make him stop, which he finally did. He apologized to the owner, who left our house very angry.

This neighbor told anyone who heard that we threatened him and his family and that we were dangerous!

We do not threaten him, and we are definitely not dangerous.

I contacted a mediator in hopes of repairing the fences, but they refused to attend, so I gave up.

During the two years since that episode, I have been teased, shaken my head and dirty looks (from her friends) and a nasty comment from her relative.

This treatment is unwarranted. I am a community minded person who cares for people.

I sent the neighbor a couple of text messages during this period regarding general neighborhood issues, and he is civil, but only by text message; when we are on walks, the whole family will not look at us.

I support my husband (he apologized), but I'm not him, I didn't "do,quot; anything to this family. I have always been kind to them.

Why can't they go ahead and get over it?

Should I gently confront him with this or move?

