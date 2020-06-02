Neighbor's remodel gets ugly – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Two years ago, our next-door neighbor was going to remodel his house in a way that would impact us negatively, so we invited him to talk.

My husband started an argument with him. My husband was inappropriate during this explosion. During all this unfortunate conversation, I was apologizing (a lot) and trying to make him stop, which he finally did. He apologized to the owner, who left our house very angry.

This neighbor told anyone who heard that we threatened him and his family and that we were dangerous!

We do not threaten him, and we are definitely not dangerous.

I contacted a mediator in hopes of repairing the fences, but they refused to attend, so I gave up.

During the two years since that episode, I have been teased, shaken my head and dirty looks (from her friends) and a nasty comment from her relative.

This treatment is unwarranted. I am a community minded person who cares for people.

I sent the neighbor a couple of text messages during this period regarding general neighborhood issues, and he is civil, but only by text message; when we are on walks, the whole family will not look at us.

I support my husband (he apologized), but I'm not him, I didn't "do,quot; anything to this family. I have always been kind to them.

Why can't they go ahead and get over it?

Should I gently confront him with this or move?

– Sad on the west coast

Dear sad: A quick apology at the moment can stop the episode immediately, but this event has not ended just because her husband says it is over.

You should have done everything possible to properly apologize to these neighbors, even at the time, and also afterward when you had a chance to reflect on their behavior.

If you have sincerely done your best to acknowledge and apologize, and if your behavior in the past two years has been totally benign, then yes, the neighbors must make an effort to recover and move on.

You shouldn't be punished for your husband's behavior, but according to you, the neighbor responds well to your text messages. When you go for a walk (presumably with your husband), you must assume that his body language is directed at him.

They are not the only participants who need to move on. For YOU to be completely done, you should show that you behave the same way with everyone, and that you are basically unaffected by people who do not respond optimally to you.

Dear Amy: Due to the pandemic, I am working from home full time. My close neighbor is a grandmother whose son and granddaughter moved in with her. They spend a lot of time in their patio, which is directly adjacent to my kitchen table (the only place in my apartment where I can work).

The way they play seems to mainly involve chasing games and yelling. The hours of my day are filled with a background of an adult man and a girl screaming. Then you will have tantrums twice a day with more screaming. This would be quite difficult, but I have frequent conference calls when I have to speak and I cannot be silent.

People have said they can't hear me because of the screaming (this is with my doors and windows closed).

Please give me a script that I can use to ask you to keep noise low during work hours, or perhaps to encourage your child not to scream. I don't want to offend anyone, but I have to work!

– Anonymous

Anonymous Dear: Contact your neighbors. Mention how adorable the three-year-old is. Say, "I have to work from home right now, so I wonder if they could try harder to keep things quieter during work hours. I'll stick a piece of red paper on the window during my conference calls so that at least know how many times I'm on the phone. " A visual cue can cause both the parent and child to turn down the volume.

Dear Amy: Poor "Trapped in Florida,quot; complained about his girlfriend's inadequate COVID precautions.

Thank you for reminding you that the house where you live belongs to you.

I have a recommendation for him. If you don't like it, you can go!

– Fed up

Dear Fed Up: When this letter was published, leaving was not really a possibility.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)