NBC News Now to Air Can you hear us now? Virtual discussion

Protests continue across the country after the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and in an effort to continue dialogue on issues such as police brutality and racism, NBC News NOW and NBCBLK present Can you hear us now?, a virtual discussion.

It will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the special will be hosted by the MSNBC correspondent and host of the NBC News podcast, In America, Trymaine Lee. With the help of guests such as the Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes and actor Don cheadleLee will moderate discussions about race, what it means to be black in the United States today, the experiences that shape and fuel the pain and anguish manifested in protests across the country, and how the United States can help bridge the gap.

Additional Can you hear us now? guests include the Campaign Zero co-founder, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.