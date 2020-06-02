NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks out against the death of George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

And in a powerful op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times, he defended national protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
On Monday Abdul-Jabbar spoke to Up News Info this morning.
"Nothing has changed since what was supposed to be a routine Rodney King traffic stop," he said. “That was 30 years ago, and nothing has changed yet.
“White police officers can still act with impunity and kill people who feel they want to kill. It has to stop somewhere. "
In that opinion piece, Abdul-Jabbar wrote, in part:
"I don't want to see looted stores or even burned buildings. But African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on smoke as the flames burned closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust. in the air.
"It seems invisible, even if you are suffocating, until you let the sun in. Then you see that it is everywhere. As long as we continue to illuminate that light, we have the possibility to clean it wherever it lands. But we have to be vigilant, because it is always in the air ".