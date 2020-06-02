NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks out against the death of George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

– NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a social and political activist throughout his career.

And in a powerful op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times, he defended national protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

On Monday Abdul-Jabbar spoke to Up News Info this morning.

"Nothing has changed since what was supposed to be a routine Rodney King traffic stop," he said. “That was 30 years ago, and nothing has changed yet.

“White police officers can still act with impunity and kill people who feel they want to kill. It has to stop somewhere. "

In that opinion piece, Abdul-Jabbar wrote, in part: