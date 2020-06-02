National Guard moved to tears as they speak to a young man – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – What started as a photo shoot with a teenager and a soldier arm in arm unexpectedly turned when a member of the National Guard, stationed at Pike Outlets, where the stores were looted on Sunday, was suddenly shocked.

"When people see us in uniform with armored trucks, yes, we have robot faces and we don't say anything, but that's only because we have to maintain our composure, but nobody knows what we are thinking," said the unidentified guard. Trust me, you have many soldiers on your side. You have people in this uniform who also want justice. ”

José Acosta, 19, arrived in the Long Beach business district on Monday to help clean up the mess of vandalism and looting the day before. As he spoke to one of the Guard members nearby, the words he heard gave him a surprising moment of understanding.

"He's someone you know, on the side that we think is wrong, right? And for him to be here and tell us how he feels about the whole situation, you know, not everyone is against us, you know ? "

Long Beach city leaders say they will go after anyone who has stolen, vandalized, or burned businesses. But today, volunteers like Acosta work to help those who were victims rebuild their businesses and lives.