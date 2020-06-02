NASCAR fans couldn't be far behind – Up News Info Detroit

There's finally a break in this weird new world of NASCAR after nine races over 16 days in three different states.

Brad Keselowski had a couple of wins, new favorite son Chase Elliott lost three races (but won one), and Kyle Busch faced his enemies simply for being himself.

Leaving aside some interruptions due to rain, the race was good. The series is beginning to find a rhythm and the stories are strong. Even seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson came close to winning his first race in more than three years.

But not everything is completely fine.

A sport that prides itself on access to its drivers is running on empty tracks, most evident on Sunday in the cavernous Bristol Motor Speedway. The Tennessee Bullring known as "The Last Great Colosseum,quot; can house some 140,000 fans and once boasted a streak of 55 races in 28 years.

It was surprisingly empty on a spectacular day for running on Sunday. When Elliott and Joey Logano got tangled up on the track with just over a lap left, and when Logano gave Elliott a long look on the pit road, it was all quiet.

In the old days, before the pandemic, the crowd would have been hysterical. In the new normal, the two drivers donned their mandatory face masks and had a peaceful discussion in front of the sad gray stands.

"It's kind of like, well, I guess we're going home," runner-up Clint Bowyer said of the post-race anticlimactic drama. "I'm ready to have fans back. I think it's time."

Local tracks across the country have allowed viewers for at least the past two weekends. NASCAR, when announcing its second stretch of racing through June 21 in Alabama, said the events would be fanless.

The pressure will build for fans to return to the stands, particularly as more and more local courts open the doors with the go-ahead from their governors. If fans can attend South Alabama Speedway in Ozark, why can't they go to the big show at Talladega Superspeedway in three weeks?

NASCAR has promoted a health plan that was confident teams could get back on track and so far it has worked. No driver has failed the required temperature checks to enter the facility so far. But it's only been two weeks since Darlington Raceway organized the first race, so it's too early to know if the plan is perfect.

Masks are still required and teams have been good athletes to follow the rules. But it will get hotter and the days are long and the masks will become a nuisance. The social distancing continues for the most part, but consciousness is fading and the teams were clustered along the pit lane waiting for the Bristol race to begin.

NASCAR has already made the big decision to return to business after postponing eight Cup races. Now it will face another in deciding whether the return is complete and fans can return.

The drive for viewers is understandable because access is a cornerstone of racing popularity. The common hobbyist can sit in the stands and spy on drivers by radio. They can camp in the infield with friends, and sometimes meet their favorite driver in a golf cart watching the party scene. The lucky ones get a pit pass and get a front row seat with every turn of a spanner or tire change.

The atmosphere is a corporate sponsor's dream, as executives, guests, and clients receive VIP treatment at the traveling circus. Right now, there is no essential need for a team owner to be on the track, so most don't bother.

She is not an ideal model and NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell felt it on Sunday. He said on Twitter that the action-packed finale lacked reactions from the crowd: “Nothing better than seeing the most passionate fans of the sport on the track. When we return in the fall, I hope it will be a total sale!

NASCAR has a few days off between Monday night's Xfinity Series race and Friday's Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The teams need time to regroup, although the drivers are doing fine and seem to love the current day shows.

However, NASCAR officials will not have a break. They face tough decisions about how fast to go back to the old days. One hopes that those decisions are not made with false confidence.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related