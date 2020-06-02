Music industry kicks off blackout in support of protests

Members of the music industry are currently participating in a business day blackout as part of an initiative called The Show Must Be Paused, which according to a Web page for the campaign, encourages people to stop doing business. The goal is to "intentionally interrupt the work week … in observance of the longstanding racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."

The website claims that two black women, Jamila Thomas, senior director of marketing at Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, senior artist campaign manager at Platoon, created the initiative "in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arberyand countless black citizens at the hands of the police. "The site also provides links to resources for organizations that help rescue protesters and directly support the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery.

So far, some prominent music companies have supported the campaign through solidarity statements and vague promises: Interscope Geffen has promised stop new releases during the week and instead "contribute to organizations that help rescue protesters exercise their right to assemble peacefully, help advocates for systemic change, and assist charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the black community." . Still, it is unclear how much they are donating. Capitol Records also announced that it would Make a donation for the nonprofit organization Color of Change, but again, it did not indicate a dollar amount. Exp Jam Recordings Explained in a sentence: "Today, and throughout the week, we are honoring the wishes of our artists who have asked us to pause in the release, marketing and promotion of their music. Others are quick to make their voices heard, and we intend to amplify them. ”

Like pitchfork reportsOther companies, such as Sony, Columbia and Spotify, did not promise to participate beyond announcing that they, too, would be blacked out or silenced on Tuesday as a sign of solidarity.

Naturally, inaction has inspired criticism over confusion. If the music industry has long benefited and exploited the contributions of black art, how does a day of silence benefit without clear follow-up to the movement? Surely organizing an action, such as massive donations and shared resources, something that politicizes the actions of these music companies, could have a much more direct impact? And, of course, the labels and streaming giants that have benefited from the work of black artists would love to come up with the message and make it the bare minimum: throw a black square on Instagram instead of nonprofit links.

Artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry and Normani They have passed out their social networks in support. But since many supporters have been using #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM hashtags on Instagram posts, the initiative has messy search results, effectively burying relevant information.

Kehlani was one of those who initially raised concerns:

Lil nas x also heavy on:

The Show Must Be Paused website says: “This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this long-term fight. An action plan will be announced. "Let's see which companies will continue to participate when asked for more action.

Up News Info has contacted Thomas and Agyemang and will update this post if we have news.