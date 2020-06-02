Music industry calls for blackout Tuesday amid riots

The music industry plans to turn off the music and celebrate a day to reflect and implement changes in response to the death of George Floyd and the murders of other black people.

Several major record labels organized Black Out Tuesday when riots broke out around the world caused by the death of Floyd, as well as the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Music-based companies Live Nation and TikTok, as well as the Recording Academy, posted on social media that they planned to support and support the black community.

"On Tuesday June 2, Columbia Records will observe,quot; Black Out Tuesday, "" the Sony label, home to Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele and John Legend, said in a statement. "This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity. ”

"We continue to support each other with the black community, our staff, artists and colleagues in the music industry," the company continued. "Maybe with the music turned off, we can really listen."

Others who have joined Black Out Tuesday include impressions from Sony RCA Records and Epic Records; the divisions of Universal Music Group Republic Records, Def Jam, UMG Nashville, Capitol Records and Island Records; and Warner Music Group prints Atlantic and Warner Records. Smaller independent labels have also been registered, as well as music publishing companies and management firms.

UMG's Interscope Geffen A,amp;M said that in addition to joining Black Out Tuesday, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar's label would not be releasing music this week, the first label to do so.

Instead, IGA will contribute to organizations that help rescue protesters who exercise their right to assemble peacefully, assist lawyers working for systemic change, and assist charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the black community. " , read in his statement.

IGA has postponed new music releases like MGK, 6lack, Dylan, Jessie Ware, Smokepurp, Lil Mosey, Billy Raffoul, Max Leone and more, in coordination with partners Alamo, LVRN, The Darkroom, Bad Boy and more.

Musicians such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, and Harry Styles have spoken out after Floyd's death and global unrest. Jay-Z released a statement Sunday night asking Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute those responsible for killing Floyd, a handcuffed black man who asked for air while a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

"I, along with a whole country in pain, ask AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is only a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my potential oppressors may have, ”said Jay-Z. "I prefer that all politicians, prosecutors and officials in the country have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves. "

Racial tensions also increased after two white men were arrested in May in the shooting death of black runner Arbery in Georgia, and after Louisville, Kentucky, police shot Taylor dead at his home in March.

R,amp;B duo Chloe x Halle, who will release their second album "Ungodly Hour,quot; on Friday, posted a cover of the classic civil rights anthem and protest song "We Shall Overcome,quot; on Instagram.

“This week has been very heavy for all of us. We have been trying not to understand it, because there is no way to understand the terrible murders, we only have a heavy heart this week and we are only trying to do everything possible to pray and get up with our voices, "Halle said. In an interview with The Associated Press.

"With all that was going on, we feel that music can be very healing, because it has been that way for us to stay sane during this time," added Chloe. As much as we could, we just wanted to share our gift of the song to even lift our spirits for a few seconds. ”