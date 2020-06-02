MPRB: Damaging blue-green algae blooms at 3 Mpls. Lakes are sinking – Up News Info

– The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) says conditions are improving for three Minneapolis lakes after blue-green algae blooms were detected in May.

On Tuesday, the MPRB announced that it will remove blue-green algae warning signs around Cedar Lake, Lake Nokomis, and Lake of the Isles.

According to the MPRB, the clarity of the water has improved at Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles last week. In all three lakes, water quality personnel with the MPRB observed that the brown color indicative of algal blooms has faded.

MPRB says tests of water samples are also being conducted to confirm the health of the lake, but up to two jobs have been delayed. Meanwhile, the MPRB still recommends that people be cautious with water that looks dark brown.

Blue-green algae blooms can produce cyclotoxins that can make humans and animals sick, especially if ingested.

