Mountain lion captured in Longmont's garage, released into national forest

A young mountain lion was released wild Tuesday after being found Monday in an open garage in Longmont.

Colorado Park and Wildlife officials responded Monday night to the Longmont garage, where they were able to safely and effectively reassure the lion, according to CPW.

On Tuesday, the cat was released into an undisclosed section of the Araphoe and Roosevelt National Forest.

Wildlife officers Sam Peterson and Jason Duetsch opened a door in a cage loaded with trucks, removed a tarp, and the lion jumped to the forest floor and ran for freedom.