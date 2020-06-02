More than 100 news organizations ask Minnesota to end attacks – Up News Info

The letter points to more than a dozen other incidents in Minnesota, including Linda Tirado, a freelance photojournalist, who "lost an eye to a rubber bullet because she was clearly in the act of photographing police." Carolyn Cole, a photographer for the Los Angeles Times, was injured Sunday when she and reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske were sprayed with pepper spray and rubber bullets at point-blank range.

"I have been covering conflicts both domestically and internationally for many years, so I know the dangers involved in these situations, especially when you find yourself between riot police and protesters, but I did not expect them to attack us directly," Cole wrote. Molly was hit twice with rubber bullets. Another photographer had a bloody face.

Members of the local media also reported incidents, including KTSP reporter Ryan Raiche, who received tear gas and pepper spray, and Star Tribune reporters Chris Serres, who received tear gas, shot with rubber bullets, and were thrown. to the ground at gunpoint, and his and his colleague Ryan Faircloth, whose car was shot by rubber bullets, breaking the window and causing lacerations.

Attacks on journalists covering protests have been reported across the country in the past five days, far outnumbering incidents in recent years. The US Press Freedom Tracker USA It is investigating dozens of incidents. A spokeswoman said they are trying to verify reports of at least 170 incidents since Friday, most of which are assaults, according to a spokeswoman. About 90 come from the police, the spokeswoman said, and there have been about 30 arrests of journalists.