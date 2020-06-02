Monkeys and ferrets offer the necessary clues in the COVID-19 vaccine race

The global race for a COVID-19 vaccine boils down to some critical questions: How much do vaccines need to boost someone's immune system for it to really work? And could speeding it up incorrectly cause damage?

Despite the companies recruiting tens of thousands of people for larger vaccine studies this summer, scientists are still testing ferrets, monkeys, and other animals in hopes of getting clues to those basic questions – steps that in a pre-era -pandemic would have ended. First.

"We are essentially doing a great experiment," said Ralph Baric, a coronavirus expert at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, whose laboratory is testing several candidate vaccines in animals.

Acceleration is necessary to try to stop a virus that has triggered a pandemic, killing more than 360,000 worldwide and closing economies. But "there is no doubt that there is more risk in the current strategy than has been done before," Baric said.

Animal testing allows scientists to see how the body reacts to vaccines in a way that human studies never can, said Kate Broderick, head of research at Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

With animals, "we are able to perform autopsies and specifically look at their lung tissue and dig deep into how their lungs have reacted," said Broderick.

You are awaiting the results of mice, ferrets, and monkeys that are exposed to the coronavirus after receiving the Inovio vaccine. Since no species perfectly mimics human infection, testing a trio expands the security aspect.

And there is some good news on the security front as the first animal data begins to arrive from various research teams. So far, there are no signs of a troubling side effect called disease improvement, which Dr. Anthony Fauci of the US National Institutes of Health. USA Calming reassuring.

Improvement is just what its name implies: very rarely, a vaccine does not stimulate the immune system in the right way, producing antibodies that not only cannot completely block the infection but worsen any resulting disease.

That first happened in the 1960s with the failure of a vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, a dangerous infection for young children. More recently, it has complicated efforts on mosquito-borne dengue vaccines.

And some vaccine attempts for SARS, a cousin of COVID-19, seemed to improve animal testing.

Fast forward to the pandemic. Three recently reported studies in monkeys tested different approaches to the COVID-19 vaccine, including injections by the University of Oxford and Sinovac of China. The studies were small, but none of the monkeys showed evidence of immune-enhanced disease when the scientists then dripped the coronavirus directly into the animals' noses or trachea.

Some of the best evidence so far that a vaccine could work also comes from those monkey studies. Oxford and Sinovac created very different types of COVID-19 vaccines, and in separate studies, each team recently reported that the vaccinated monkeys were protected from pneumonia, while the monkeys who received a dummy vaccine became ill.

But protecting against serious illness is only a first step. Could a vaccine also stop the spread of the virus? The Oxford study raises some questions.

Those researchers found both persistent viruses in the noses of vaccinated and unvaccinated monkeys. Although the experiment exposed the money to high levels of the coronavirus, it raised troubling questions.

The type of vaccine, how it targets the coronavine virus "spike,quot; protein, can make a difference. Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston designed six different vaccine prototypes. Some only partially protected the monkeys, but one fully protected eight monkeys from any sign of the virus, said Dr. Dan Barouch, who is working with Johnson & Johnson on another candidate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In monkeys, the new coronavirus stays in the lungs, but rarely makes them super sick. Ferrets, the animal of choice for developing flu vaccines, can help determine if potential COVID-19 vaccines could stop viral spread.

Ferrets develop a fever. They also cough and sneeze, "they infect each other as people do," said vaccine researcher Alyson Kelvin of Dalhousie University in Canada.

And while COVID-19 is a great risk to the elderly, vaccines often don't speed up an older person's and a younger person's immune system. So Kelvin is also studying older ferrets.

Some vaccine manufacturers report promising immune reactions in the first people who received the experimental injections, including the production of "neutralizing,quot; antibodies, a type that binds to the virus and prevents it from infecting cells. But there's a problem.

Inovio's Broderick said: "Let me be honest. We are still not clear at all what those protective correlates are," that is, what combination of immune reactions and how much is needed.

Some clues come from the blood of COVID-19 survivors, although "there is a great deal of variation,quot; in immune reactions between the seriously ill and the mild, Broderick added.

Still, if vaccinated animals that produce the same levels of neutralizing antibodies as certain survivors of COVID-19 are protected, and people who receive test doses also produce the same amount, "it is a great consolation that their vaccine approach really it works, "said Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer Inc.

But ultimately, the real test won't come before the big studies of whether vaccinated people get sick less often than unvaccinated people.

