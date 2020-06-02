Minnesota Weather: Tuesday's temperatures will soar in the 1990s, afternoon storms threaten hail, damaging winds – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Temperatures are expected to rise to 90 degrees on Tuesday as heavy storms rumble across southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the storms will start in west-central Minnesota and will cut through the southeast corner of the state as the day progresses.

The Twin Cities area should expect storms in the afternoon and evening. Threats include damaging winds and large hail.

Storms are expected to hit south central Minnesota and the Mississippi River Valley harder.

Severe weather today. Be informed and ready to receive any watch or warning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/eMCbeZa6Ag – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Tuesday afternoon temperatures appear to rise above 90 degrees in parts of southern Minnesota.

Forecasters are encouraging people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.

Those protesting the death of George Floyd will want to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness themselves and among other protesters.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain above average before the weekend. There will be another chance for storms for the Twin Cities on Thursday and Saturday night.