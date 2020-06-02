Minnesota Files Civil Rights Charges Against Police Department for George Floyd's Death

MINNEAPOLIS – The state of Minnesota filed a human rights complaint Tuesday against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd by an officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the presentation at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

A widely viewed viewer video showing Floyd's death has sparked sometimes violent protests across the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

"We know that there are deep-seated problems," said the governor. "I know this because we saw the casual nature of George Floyd's elimination of life and humanity. We also saw the reaction of the community. They didn't expect anything to happen, because nothing had happened so many times before. "

Walz said research into the police department's policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine whether the force has engaged in systemic discrimination against people of color and figure out how to stop it. State Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation.

The Lucero department will seek an agreement between Minneapolis city leaders and the police department to immediately implement provisional measures, followed by long-term measures to address systemic discrimination.

The FBI is also investigating whether the police deliberately deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

Spokesmen for the police department and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The Minneapolis City Council planned to issue a statement about the investigation later Tuesday.

The department enforces the state's human rights law, particularly with regard to discrimination in employment, housing, education, public accommodation, and public services. Mediation is one of your first-choice tools, but the cases you file can lead to more thorough investigations and sometimes end in litigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced decades of accusations of brutality and other discrimination against African Americans and other minorities, even within the department itself. Critics say their culture resists change, despite Medaria Arradondo's elevation as her first black police chief in 2017.

Arradondo himself was among the five black officers who sued the police department in 2007 for alleged discrimination in promotions, wages, and discipline. They said in their lawsuit that the department had a history of tolerating racism and discrimination. The city finally settled the lawsuit for $ 740,000.

Early Tuesday, a lawyer for Floyd's family again denounced the official autopsy that found that his death was caused by cardiac arrest when police arrested him and compressed his neck. The medical examiner also listed fentanyl poisoning and recent use of methamphetamine, but not as the cause of death.

A separate autopsy commissioned for Floyd's family concluded that he died of suffocation from compression of his neck and back.

"The cause of death was that he was starving. It was lack of oxygen. And then everything else is a false lead to try to throw us off track, ”family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday. He said the Hennepin County medical examiner did his best to try to convince the public that what was shown in the viewers' video did not cause Floyd's death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told ABC's "Good Morning America,quot; ​​that prosecutors are working as quickly as possible to determine if more charges will be filed.