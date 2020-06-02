Minnesota Department of Human Rights to launch civil rights investigation at MPD after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced Tuesday that it will begin an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights indictment related to the death of George Floyd.

Governor Tim Walz says this research on policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years will determine whether the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color and will ensure that such practices are stopped.

On May 25, George Floyd died in an attempted arrest by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video around the world on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, and three other officers. Since then, Floyd's death has sparked protests, riots, and protests across the city and nation calling for change.

The four officers involved were fired a day after Floyd's death. And four days later, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced that Chauvin had been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. So far, none of the other three officers has been reported as arrested.

State officials say Minnesota has one of the strongest civil rights laws in the country. It is illegal for a police department to discriminate against someone because of their race. This action against an entire police department would allow the Department of Human Rights to take what they call rapid action in response to any determination of civil rights violations.

"Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state, ”said Walz. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. You are going to take action at all levels, from the neighborhood on, to get the change we need to see. This effort is just one of many steps to take in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have not been seen or heard for too long. ”

Human Rights Department Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation.

