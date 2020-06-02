Minnesota Department of Human Rights to launch civil rights investigation at MPD after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

– For the first time in history, there is a state civil rights investigation into Minnesota's largest police department, which comes in response to George Floyd's deadly arrest last week.

The state began investigating allegations of discriminatory policies and practices at the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday.

READ MORE: "We have to defend our boss,quot;: Black community leaders show their support for Police Chief Arradondo

The research will analyze the last 10 years of practices, policies and procedures. It is an actual charge of racial discrimination, with a document released to the city on Tuesday.

Minneapolis police are now at the center of a civil rights investigation into systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color.

“This effort is just one of many steps to take in our efforts to restore trust within those communities, which have not been seen, have not been heard, and believe that those who are accused of serving and protecting not only fail They do it, but they work against them, "said Governor Tim Walz.

It comes after a week of pain, outrage, and confusion after Floyd's death.

"This is a piece of the puzzle to get justice for George Floyd and for all black Minnesotans who have not been served or protected by the Minneapolis Police Department," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the landmark investigation.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Public Schools terminates contract with police after George Floyd's death

"Community leaders have been calling for structural change for decades. Working for it, bleeding and dying for it, ”said Lucero.

She says they will work to find solutions quickly, to implement change immediately while working down a long-term path to address systemic discriminatory practices that will make everyone work together.

"Our law enforcement community is rotting from the inside out, and we have to cut that and provide the necessary treatment to fix the system," said Justin Terrell of the Minnesotan Council for African Heritage.

Lucero says the investigation will use what is called a consent decree that can result in actual action with consequences.

"This is not a report. This is something that will result in legal action and will require a change, ”said Lucero.

Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council said they welcomed the investigation.

The Department of Human Rights wants to listen to people who have relevant information for the investigation. The number to call is 651-539-1100 or click here to fill out a form.

Chief Arradondo issued this statement on Tuesday night:

Sworn and civilian members of the Minneapolis Police Department stand firm in recognizing that the service is honorable and that it requires building genuine and authentic relationships with all communities. The authority that the community gives us carries a great responsibility and obligation to always have the best interest in the heart. With the assistance of the State Commission on Human Rights, we can honestly examine the systemic barriers that have prevented us from reaching our highest potential for those we serve.

The Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers has not responded to Up News Info's request for comment.

Up News Info-TV presenter / reporter Liz Collin is married to federation president Bob Kroll. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Collin has not reported on the union issues of the Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Police for at least two and a half years.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends decision to leave MPD's third constituency