Minneapolis residents finding incendiary devices, gasoline hidden in patios, alleys – Up News Info

– Investigators say they have found devices intended to start hidden fires in neighborhoods around Minneapolis.

A woman Up News Info spoke to on Monday made a terrifying discovery last weekend.

"Gasoline in the corners of the water bottles, and I'm afraid someone will set it on fire," he said.

She brought them inside and threw them. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder warned the public Monday about unknown objects like that.

"We don't have any information that someone is in danger in their homes, however we are asking people to search for any items that may be there," Elder said.

Police also ask everyone to be on the lookout for suspicious cars. A woman in this neighborhood took a photo of one she has seen twice now.

"Your car doesn't have front or rear plates, so I was scared." I called community action and they told me to call 911, ”he said.

None of the women feel that any of this is the work of Minneapolis residents. Leaders have alerted communities to outside agitators, and an Illinois man was federally charged with riots in the city on Monday.

"I don't think it is the peaceful protesters who are doing that. I think it is the white supremacists and the people who come to start things," he said.

Up News Info lobbied the Minneapolis police for more information on the harmful objects people are finding, including their locations, but they told us it is "across the city,quot; and that they also did not have a total number of reports to share with us.

RELATED STORIES: