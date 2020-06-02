Minneapolis Public Schools terminates contract with police after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

Home Local News Minneapolis Public Schools terminates contract with police after George Floyd's death –...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Public Schools are severing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd's death.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to terminate its contract for school resource officers.

The board ordered Superintendent Ed Graff to end the contract and cease future negotiations with the department.

They also want Graff to provide the board in mid-August with a plan to protect students through another agency.

