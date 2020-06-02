Minneapolis Public Schools terminates contract with police after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

– The Minneapolis Public Schools are severing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd's death.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to terminate its contract for school resource officers.

"The MPS leadership team and I are committed to preparing a plan that supports the safety of MPS students and staff in the coming school year by the deadline of Board resolution 8-18-20. We look forward to involving to students, staff and families in this process during the summer. " – Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) June 3, 2020

The board ordered Superintendent Ed Graff to end the contract and cease future negotiations with the department.

They also want Graff to provide the board in mid-August with a plan to protect students through another agency.