Minneapolis police face civil rights investigation into Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread change after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressured his knee on Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested on May 29 in the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on Floyd's neck, a black man, sparked a wave of protests across the country. —Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing of the formal complaint at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Governor and Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said they hope to reach an agreement with the city to identify short-term ways to address the police department's history of racial discrimination and use the investigation to find long-term solutions to systemic change. .

Lucero said her goal is to negotiate a consent decree with the city that the courts could enforce with court orders and financial penalties. There are precedents, he said, including a consent decree passed in Chicago last year after the United States Department of Justice discovered a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by police.

A widely viewed viewer video showing Floyd's death has sparked sometimes violent protests across the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

"We know that there are deep-seated problems," said the governor. "And the reason I know this is because we saw the casual nature of George Floyd's elimination of life and humanity. We also know this from the reaction of the community. They didn't expect anything to happen, and the reason is because nothing happened so many times. "

Walz said research into the police department's policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine whether the force has engaged in systemic discrimination against people of color and will eradicate it. Lucero will lead the investigation.

The 12 members of the Minneapolis City Council endorsed a statement read by Council President Lisa Bender at a press conference later Tuesday in support of the investigation.

"We urge the state to use its full weight to hold the Minneapolis Police Department accountable for each and every abuse of power and harm to our community and to be ready to assist in this process as full partners," the council said.

Mayor Jacob Frey said state intervention will help break what he called a stalemate on reform.

"For years in Minneapolis, police chiefs and elected officials committed to change have been frustrated by union police protections and laws that severely limit accountability between police departments," Frey said in a statement. "I appreciate today's announcement because breaking those persistent barriers, changing the culture of the police, and tackling systemic racism will require all of us to work hand in hand."

A spokesman for the police department and the president of the officers' union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FBI is also investigating whether the police deliberately deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights enforces the state's human rights law, particularly with regard to discrimination in employment, housing, education, public housing, and public services. Mediation is one of your first-choice tools, but the cases you file can lead to more thorough investigations and sometimes end in litigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced decades of accusations of brutality and other discrimination against African Americans and other minorities, even within the department itself. Critics say their culture resists change, despite Medaria Arradondo's elevation as her first black police chief in 2017.

Arradondo himself was among the five black officers who sued the police department in 2007 for alleged discrimination in promotions, wages, and discipline. They said in their lawsuit that the department had a history of tolerating racism and discrimination. The city settled the lawsuit for $ 740,000.

State Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, who was the second black chief of police for neighboring St. Paul, said good officers should welcome the investigation. He co-chaired a working group with Attorney General Keith Ellison who reported in February on ways to reduce encounters with the deadly force involved by police.

"I have been a police officer for 40 years. I have lived in this system that they are talking about reforming … The police officers I speak with, the police officers I have worked with from 1977 to date will tell you that they want change," he said. Harrington. "They don't want to work on a faulty system. They don't want to have to wear gas masks. They don't want to have to be on riot control service."

Early Tuesday, a lawyer for Floyd's family again denounced the official autopsy that found that his death was caused by cardiac arrest when police arrested him and compressed his neck. The medical examiner also listed fentanyl poisoning and recent use of methamphetamine, but not as the cause of death.

A separate autopsy commissioned for Floyd's family concluded that he died of suffocation from compression of his neck and back.

"The cause of death was that he was starving. It was lack of oxygen. And therefore everything else is red herring to try to throw us off track, ”said family attorney Ben Crump. He said the Hennepin County medical examiner did his best to try to convince the public that what was shown in the viewers' video did not cause Floyd's death.

Ellison told ABC's "Good Morning America,quot; ​​that prosecutors are working as quickly as possible to determine if more charges will be filed.