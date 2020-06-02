Michigan Ranked 22nd in America's Safest States Report – Up News Info Detroit

June is national security month. With the United States devastated by the coronavirus pandemic this year, personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on the 2020 Safer States in the United States, as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the safest states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The dataset ranges from the state's coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Safer States of America Least secure states in America 1. Maine 41. South Carolina 2. Vermont 42. Georgia 3. Minnesota 43. Alabama 4. Utah 44. Missouri 5. Wyoming 45. Oklahoma 6. Iowa 46. ​​Texas 7. Massachusetts 47. Arkansas 8. New Hampshire 48. Florida 9. Connecticut 49. Louisiana 10. Rhode Island 50. Mississippi

Key statistics

South Dakota has the fewest non-negligent murders and homicides per 100,000 residents , 1.36, which is 8.4 times less than in Louisiana, the most at 11.37.

, 1.36, which is 8.4 times less than in Louisiana, the most at 11.37. New Hampshire has the fewest robberies per 1,000 residents , 12.75, which is 2.8 times less than in New Mexico, the most at 35.55.

, 12.75, which is 2.8 times less than in New Mexico, the most at 35.55. New Jersey has more police employees per 100,000 residents , 473, which is 2.2 times more than in Washington, the least amount at 211.

, 473, which is 2.2 times more than in Washington, the least amount at 211. Delaware has the lowest percentage of high school students who were bullied online, 10.10 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Louisiana, the highest at 21.20 percent.

To view the full report and rank for your state, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566/

