Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh marches to protest Ann Arbor

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joined a peaceful protest against police brutality in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday.

Harbaugh, wearing a blue and corn mask, marched with protesters, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, Police Chief Michael Cox and Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, according to MLive.com.

MLive.com reports that Michigan basketball player Isaiah Livers and some members of the soccer team joined the rally. Harbaugh broke his silence on Twitter Monday to voice his opinion on the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"I believe in equality of justice for all," Harbaugh tweeted. "All injustice must be confronted and punished. It has to be equal and fair to everyone, and no one can be above the law. I pray that we can get there!"

Harbaugh is entering his sixth season as Michigan football coach.