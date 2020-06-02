Meghan Markle talks about racism and her personal experience as a biracial person in the 2012 revived video!

The actress has always been very vocal when it comes to racism and discrimination! That said, amid current protests sparked by the horrific murder of George Floyd, a 2012 video in which Meghan was sharing her personal experience with racism has resurfaced!

At that time, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in the USA Network Characters campaign: "I will not defend."

As part of it, Meghan was candid about her own experience with inequality and racism in the past.

Looking at the camera, she said: ‘My name is Meghan Markle and I am here because I think it is a very important campaign to be part of it. For me, I think it plays a very personal note. I am biracial. Most people can't say what I mix with, and therefore most of my life felt like a fly on the wall. "

He also wore a shirt that said, "I will not tolerate racism."

During the same video, he went on to say that he had witnessed all sorts of offensive jokes and that his mother, Doria Ragland, was even branded as a racial slur!

"And then some of the insults I've heard, the most offensive jokes or names, hit me really hard and then, a couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mother the 'n' word. So , I think that for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just seeing the panorama of what our country likes at the moment, certainly the world, and wanting things to improve & # 39; & # 39; , the former Suits star shared with the public.

She went on to argue that race is one of the things that defines anyone and that the world can treat you based on how you look.

With that said, Meghan mentioned that some people who might not know her racial origin would treat her differently if they knew she was mixed.

"It can be a struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on the people you are dealing with," she mentioned among many other things about her history and experience living in L.A.



