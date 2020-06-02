Meghan Markle reflects on experience with racism in resurfaced video

Meghan Markle has always been one to confront inequality.

In 2012, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in USA Network's "Characters Unite:‘ I Won & # 39; t Stand For "campaign, where Markle detailed her past experiences with racism. The sincere video Since then it has re-emerged on social media in recent months.

"My name is Meghan Markle and I am here because I think it is a really important campaign," he said as he addressed the camera. "For me, I think he plays a very personal note. I'm biracial. Most people can't say what I mix with, and so much of my life has seemed like a fly on the wall to me."

Markle, who can be seen wearing a T-shirt that says, "I will not tolerate racism," later described being the subject of offensive jokes and names, recalling a time when his mother Doria Ragland It was also called a racial slur.