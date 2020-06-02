Meghan Markle reflects on experience with racism in resurfaced video

Meghan Markle has always been one to confront inequality.
In 2012, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in USA Network's "Characters Unite:‘ I Won & # 39; t Stand For "campaign, where Markle detailed her past experiences with racism. The sincere video Since then it has re-emerged on social media in recent months.
"My name is Meghan Markle and I am here because I think it is a really important campaign," he said as he addressed the camera. "For me, I think he plays a very personal note. I'm biracial. Most people can't say what I mix with, and so much of my life has seemed like a fly on the wall to me."
Markle, who can be seen wearing a T-shirt that says, "I will not tolerate racism," later described being the subject of offensive jokes and names, recalling a time when his mother Doria Ragland It was also called a racial slur.
"And then some of the insults that I've heard, the really offensive jokes or the names, hit me really hard and then, you know, a couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mother on & # 39 ; n-word & # 39; ", the first Suits said the star. "So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the big picture of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and want things to improve."
"Honestly, your race is part of what defines you," he continued. "I think what changes things is that the world really treats you the way you look. Certain people don't look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. I think they treat me differently than they would." if they knew what I mixed with and I think that's, I don't know, it can be as much a fight as it can be a good thing depending on the people you're dealing with. "
According to Markle, it wasn't until he started traveling the world that he realized how biased race perception of people could be.
"Leaving Los Angeles was like leaving this bubble where I was used to everything and had been exposed to everything except for a closed mindset that I experienced when I traveled outside of where I was," she explained. "And I think doing so really opened my eyes to a mindset that still exists that I thought went back to the days when my grandfather moved our family from Cleveland to Los Angeles. They drove all over the country and stopped to get food Whatever kind of place they were going to, and they had to go to the back to get food for the family. You know, I thought that was really isolated from those days that we spent, and unfortunately & # 39 ; It is not."
When she finished, she expressed her hope that the world would become more receptive by the time she became a mother. In May 2019, Markle and her husband Prince harry she welcomed her first child Archie Harrison.
"I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I am really proud of where I come from and where I am going," she shared. "But yeah, I hope that by the time I have kids, people will have an even more open mindset about how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it's all about. interesting ".
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."