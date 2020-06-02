Meghan Markle addresses racism against her mother in resurfaced video

Instagram

A video of Meghan Markle Talking about racism has come back online amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. In the 2012 clip, Prince Harry's wife was candid about her unique experiences with racism while participating in the "I will not tolerate …" campaign as part of the Erase the Hate charity.

"I'm biracial. Most people can't tell what I'm mixing with, and much of my life has seemed like a fly on the wall to me," Meghan shared. "And so some of the insults I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, have hit me in a very strong way."

Speaking about the racist treatment her mother, Doria Ragland, received, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, "You know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mother the N-word." So I think of myself, beyond being personally affected by racism. , just to see the panorama of how our country is at the moment, without a doubt the world, and want things to improve. "

First "Suits"Star also added that people are often treated based on how they look, but" certain people don't look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. "

She explained, "They treat me differently, I think they would if they knew what I mixed with and I think that's, I don't know, it can be as much a fight as it can be a good thing depending on the people you're dealing with."

"I think doing so really opened my eyes to a mindset that still exists that I thought dated back to the days when my grandfather moved our family from Cleveland to Los Angeles, and they drove across the country to stop and get food, anywhere they went, and they had to go around the back to get food for the family, "continued Meghan, who left the British royal family earlier this year along with her husband. "You know, I thought that was really isolated from those days that we had been through, and unfortunately they are not."

"I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I am really proud of where I come from and where I am going," concluded Meghan. "But yeah, I hope that by the time I have kids, people will have an even more open mindset about how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it's all about. I mean, it certainly makes it much more beautiful and much more interesting ".